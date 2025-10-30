A small, boxy hatchback inspired by Japan’s popular kei cars will be Honda’s first ever electric vehicle to be officially sold in Australia.

Unveiled at the Japan Mobility Show, the Honda Super-One is an EV that’s small in size but big on promise, with the brand saying it “marries fun-to-drive dynamics with trademark Honda innovation”.

Measuring less than 3600mm long and 1600mm wide, it’s about the size of a Kia Picanto, and is even smaller than the recently announced BYD Atto 1.

Unlike the Honda e which never made it to local shores, Honda Australia has confirmed it intends to sell the Super-One in showrooms, claiming it’ll “launch with the benefit of local and international testing under its belt, ensuring its composed ride and handling, charging solution, and vehicle safety systems perform optimally in congested Australian CBDs”.

“Honda Super-One is a unique proposition for Australians living and working in dense urban environments, blending small car usability with premium Honda design and engineering,” Honda Australia President and CEO, Jay Joseph, said in a media release.

“Honda is renowned for our attention to detail and reliability. That’s why the Honda Super-One will launch in Australia following completion of a local testing program.

“It is important that our customers have confidence [that] the same commitment to quality Honda has delivered consistently over the past 55 years in Australia extends into the new EV and e:HEV (hybrid) era.”

Honda has yet to release any technical information about the Super-One, such as power and torque outputs, battery capacities or driving range.

However, it has confirmed the Super-One will take some inspiration from the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N by incorporating simulated gear shifts and engine noise, which the Japanese brand dubs as ‘Boost Mode’.

Honda Australia is aiming to bring the Super-One to local showrooms in the second half of 2026.