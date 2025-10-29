Toyota will soon sell global buyers everything from a humble Yaris hatchback to a luxurious Century coupe, after announcing the latter nameplate is not only going worldwide, but will spawn more vehicle offerings.

Long known as Toyota’s flagship limousine-style sedan, the Century branched out to become an SUV in 2023, and has now been confirmed to follow as a two-door coupe with luxurious appointments.

Now set to usurp Lexus as Toyota’s top luxury brand, Century will soon venture outside of Japan officially for the first time, with a global expansion to compete with the likes of Rolls-Royce and Bentley.

“Together, we have decided to launch the Century brand,” Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda said at the Japan Mobility Show.

“‘One of One’ or as [Kenya] Nakamura (Toyota’s first chief engineer) put it, ‘To be like no other’. “Century is not just another brand within Toyota Motor Corporation.

“We want to cultivate it as a brand that brings the spirit of Japan – the pride of Japan – out into the world.

“The next Century begins with us.”

Images of the Century coupe show a cabin which has three seats, with just one in the front due to the removal of the passenger seat for ease of access to the rear, hinting this is a vehicle for those who enjoy being driven more than driving itself.

In addition to the new Century coupe Toyota showed off a ‘Tailor Made’ version of the Century SUV, as well as a new ‘GRMN’ variant of the Century sedan.

Previously only Toyoda himself had access to a GRMN-fettled century, not only given his standing as Toyota’s chairman, but also his position as the ‘master driver’ and founder of the Gazoo Racing performance sub-brand.

There’s no word yet on whether the Century brand will reach Australia, though given we’re also a right-hand drive market like Japan, it can’t be ruled out this early.