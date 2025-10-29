Mazda might not have invented the rotary engine, but the likes of the 787B Le Mans racer plus the RX-7 and RX-8 sports cars have led to it being the first brand you’re likely to think of when asked to pick who popularised the powertrain.

While Mazda recently fitted a rotary in the MX-30 plug-in hybrid small SUV, the car’s quirky and flawed design has meant it’s not what you’d call popular, or even memorable.

Now, Mazda has given the rotary some proper love, unveiling the new Vision X-Coupe at the Japan Mobility Show (formerly the Tokyo motor show), previewing a new-generation sedan with coupe design cues.

Fitted with a turbocharged two-rotor engine under the bonnet, it could be the spiritual successor to the FD RX-7, however, like the MX-30, this engine is used to support the plug-in hybrid powertrain.

Acting more like a range-extender than a pure plug-in hybrid, it’s understood there’s no physical way for the rotary engine to drive the wheels, instead acting as a generator for the on-board battery, which powers electric motors.

Capable of producing up to 375kW, Mazda claims the Vision X-Coupe can run for up to 160km in electric-only mode, or up to 800km when the rotary engine is helping to charge the battery.

The brand also says it can run on carbon-neutral fuel, something it has been investing in along with other Japanese brands including Toyota.

Measuring 5050mm long, 1995mm wide and 1480mm tall, it’s 185mm longer, 155mm wider and sits 30mm higher than the Mazda 6, while its 3080mm wheelbase is 250mm longer between the axles.

Adopting the latest version of Mazda’s ‘Kodo’ design language, the front of the Vision X Coupe is familiar to anyone who has seen recent models such as the new CX-5, while the sloped rear end and tail lights are more reminiscent of the 6e electric sedan.

Inside it appears to be a basic affair, with a three-spoke dished steering wheel sitting in front of three large gauges, which are placed alongside a wide display screen, and above a simple centre console.

“The phrase, ‘The joy of driving fuels a sustainable tomorrow,’ expresses not only Mazda’s fundamental spirit, but also the core of its future challenges,” said Mazda president and CEO, Masahiro Moro.

“Under the shared global mission of achieving carbon neutrality, Mazda believes that the joy of driving can be a force for positive change for society and the planet.

“We remain committed to fulfilling the desire of those who love cars and wish to continue driving forever.”