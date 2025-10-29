It looks like a well-looked after FJ60, but this classic Toyota LandCruiser is hiding a modern secret.

Underneath the old-school exterior this LandCruiser is powered by Toyota’s latest i-Force twin-turbo V6 petrol engine, the same one found in the Tundra. That means it’s packing 290kW and 650Nm of torque, nearly double what the FJ60 had originally from its inline six-cylinder.

But that’s not all, because to make enthusiasts even happier, Toyota has paired the engine to a five-speed manual transmission.

This isn’t destined for any showroom though, instead it will be the star attraction at Toyota’s stand for the annual SEMA (Specialty Equipment Market Association) show in Las Vegas. The aftermarket extravaganza typically inspires car companies to produce some spectacular creations to show-off what is possible with their own parts and accessories.

But instead of going outrageous, Toyota wanted this one-off – dubbed the Turbo Trail Cruiser – to be understanded and stay as close to as original as possible. So the other upgrades are a relatively small 1.5-inch suspension lift, 35-inch tyres and period-correct colours and graphics. Crucially none of the original bodywork was cut or reshaped to squeeze the new engine in, so it looks the same as it would have back in ‘85.

“The Turbo Trail Cruiser is about showing what happens when Toyota’s modern performance technology is integrated into one of our most iconic classics,” explained project leader, Marty Schwerter, whose official title is Director of Operations at Toyota’s Motorsports Garage. “It’s a hot-rod approach with Toyota DNA — power, drivability, and reliability in a package that still feels true to the original Land Cruiser.”

The Turbo Trail Cruiser will be joined on Toyota’s SEMA stand by the Camry GT-S, the all-wheel drive performance sedan concept we reported earlier this week.