Toyota is seemingly not content with allowing its persona as a boring brand to stick, having invested significant money in its Gazoo Racing division, and by leaning into the off-road market with the likes of the retro-styled LandCruiser Prado and LandCruiser FJ.

Now it has teased what it could do if it turned its attention to sedans, giving the Camry a glow-up in the form of a hot new performance model.

Named the Toyota Camry GT-S, it was designed by the brand’s CALTY Design Research team for this year’s SEMA (Specialty Equipment Market Association) show in Las Vegas, though chief designer Adam Rabinowitz says it could preview future factory-backed modifications.

“The Camry GT-S Concept is more than just a SEMA one-off—it’s a study in what a performance and style package could mean for Camry in the future,” Rabinowitz said.

“Our goal was to create something aspirational yet attainable, and to use this platform to gather valuable feedback from consumers.”

Based on the US–built, and US-market Camry XSE AWD Hybrid, it’s powered by a 2.5-litre petrol engine and hybrid system, which produces 173kW – up slightly on the front-wheel drive 168kW Camry sold in Australia.

While it doesn’t boast any extra power, changes under the skin have resulted in a 38mm ride height drop, allowing the 20-inch wheels with 245mm-wide tyres to fill the arches.

Standing out behind the larger wheels are huge brakes, with eight-piston calipers and 365mm rotors at the front, while at the back there’s six-piston calipers matched with 356mm discs.

Finished in an orange and black ‘Inferno Flare’ colour scheme reminiscent of Han’s Veilside Mazda RX-7 in ‘Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift’, the Camry GT-S picks up cosmetic changes including a front splitter, side skirts, a lip spoiler and diffuser.

It won’t be the only Toyota concept at SEMA, with the brand last week revealing the Corolla Cross Hybrid Nasu Edition, a jacked-up version of its around-town SUV.