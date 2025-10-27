Ferrari has found a new way to get its fans to spend money on the brand without buying a car, in the form of an NFT hypercar.

Said to be “the first car created exclusively for the digital world in the form of an NFT”, the Ferrari F76 will never see a production line or even the light of day as a concept, though its intention is clear.

According to Ferrari, “the F76 is one of the digital assets of the initiative created by the Maranello-based company to support the 499P competing at Le Mans and in the World Endurance Championship”.

In short, whoever has bought the F76 has helped fund Ferrari’s WEC and Le Mans campaigns with the 499P, its prototype which has won the past three runnings of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

“The F76 is not a production car, but a pioneering virtual project that combines Ferrari’s racing tradition with the innovation of generative design and digital technologies, opening a new frontier in the brand experience.”

Available exclusively to members of Ferrari’s Hyperclub program, the brand says “clients were able to bring their own F76 to life, becoming active members of an exclusive and innovative community where tradition and innovation meet in the name of passion.”

Of course it would be remiss not to talk about the F76’s design, which is reminiscent of the Aston Martin Bulldog concept of the late 1970s, and even the JAC DE-FINE EV revealed earlier this year.

Ferrari notes unique design elements such as the ‘double fuselage’ – where the driver and passenger cells are separated – F80-style flanks and front splitter, retractable headlights, and huge air tunnels for theoretical downforce.

It’s not yet clear whether the F76 will influence the design of any future Ferrari models, though by potentially raising as much money as hat sales, it’s unlikely Maranello will care much.