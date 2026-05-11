The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N has seemingly sparked a revolution in the hot EV market, having been the first of its kind to offer drivers the simulated experience of being in a petrol-powered performance model – without any tailpipe emissions.

Hyundai raised eyebrows when it announced the Ioniq 5 N would get not only an ‘N e-Shift’ mode – mimicking the gear changes of a dual-clutch automatic transmission – but also an ‘N Active Sound’ system, the latter of which produces internal and external ‘engine’ sounds.

Initially dismissed as a gimmick by the public, the systems have not only been positively received by the media but also owners, while aiding the transition from pure petrol to electric power in the EV market.

Since then, it’s been added to the recently launched Ioniq 6 N, and a handful of carmakers (such as BMW) have teased they’re developing their own systems for future EVs.

Speaking to Autocar, Volkswagen’s head of dynamics, Florian Umbach, said the German brand is considering “a similar kind of paddleshift power delivery that the [electric] Hyundai N cars have”, likely for a flagship ‘performance’ variant of the electric ID Polo GTI.

“This is simply a software thing. It’s all about motor control and an audio soundtrack to match.”

According to Umback, Volkswagen is “working on something” regarding a hotter version of the ID Polo GTI, which offers more potent outputs than the upcoming hot hatch’s 166kW and 290Nm figures.

“There is certainly more peak power that we can find from the motor and battery hardware that we have and more torque that the front axle could handle also. There is clear potential,” he said.

“These are the kinds of things that the executive board will only let us explore if the GTI is a commercial success, of course. If people respond to this car as it is, we can really take it to the next level.”

The potential for an ID Golf GTI Clubsport with simulated shifting and sounds bodes well for the upcoming electric Golf, which Volkswagen executives have said will be offered in flagship Golf R guise.