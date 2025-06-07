The Japanese audio specialist has already adapted itself to embrace modern in-car entertainment systems, offering a wide variety of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto-equipped head units for old and relatively new models.

However, it’s been a while since the brand captured the imagination of car enthusiasts like this, simply by turning back the clock for its latest model.

Officially called the SXT-C10PS (or Sound Excellent Tradition-Pioneer Style), this is a single-DIN headunit, a common size in cars from the 1980s, 90s and even the 2000s.

While it looks old-fashioned, under the cassette slot sits a USB 2.0 port and a 3.5mm auxiliary jack. It can also connect to your smartphone via Bluetooth, and pick up higher-quality audio via its DAB+ function.

“The classic car market continues to grow, driven by nostalgia and investment opportunities,” Girish Janday, Pioneer Europe’s marketing manager said in a press release.

“As restoration trends rise and original OEM parts become harder to source, vehicle owners turn to familiar brands for solutions.

“Our studies show that owners prefer to maintain the original appearance of their vehicle dashboards, avoiding modern screens that disrupt the original look.”

There’s no word yet on whether it’ll come to Australia, however the retro-look unit is due to be released in Europe during the fourth quarter of 2025, with prices starting from €399 – equivalent to roughly $700.

It’s worth noting German brand Blaupunkt also offers classic-looking headunits with modern features, while Porsche also offers an Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible headunit upgrade for every model with a single- or double-DIN slot, except the 356 and Carrera GT.