After all 1500 examples sold out last year, Ford has resurrected the Ranger Black Edition, though with stock arriving in ‘limited numbers’ you’ll need to be quick to snap one up.

Due to launch in October, the Ford Ranger Black Edition is based on the XL 4×4 dual-cab bi-turbo version of the popular ute, and costs $1360 more than the regular offering, starting from $55,990 before on-road costs.

However, Ford is once again offering nationwide drive-away pricing for the Ranger Black Edition, cutting its price to $55,000 for ABN holders, and $57,000 for private buyers. This represents savings of about $5000 to $7650 and $3000 to $5650, respectively, depending on state and territory.

Compared to the Ranger XL upon which it’s based, the Black Edition gains a number of cosmetic upgrades, including 17-inch Asphalt Black alloy wheels (with Bridgestone Dueller all-terrain tyres), black side steps, a black sorts bar, drop-in bedliner, a cargo management system, plus a unique grille with Bolder Grey inserts.

Inside there’s a carpeted floor which includes a carpeted driver’s floor mat.

Optional extras for the Black Edition include a towing pack – which adds an integrated trailer brake controller and tow bar for $1950 – plus prestige paint ($750).

The Ranger Black Edition continues to be bi-turbo 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, producing 154kW and 500Nm. It’s mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission and a part-time four-wheel drive system.

A 3500kg braked towing capacity is standard across the Ranger lineup.

The Ford Ranger remains Australia’s best-selling vehicle throughout the opening seven months of 2025, after taking the title in 2023 and 2024.