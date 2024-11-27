When it comes to car collections, few can match the scale and mystery surrounding the Sultan of Brunei’s garage. The ruler of the tiny Asian nation is known to be a die-hard petrolhead who spends his significant wealth on an incredibly diverse selection of classics, custom creations and supercars.

The Sultan doesn’t show his personal collection to the public, but over the years photos and pieces of information have leaked out. We’ve now had our best look inside the massive collection thanks to a new Instagram account called ‘brunei_cars_2001’ that has published hundreds of photos online. It’s not clear who took the photos, but the speculation is they were taken ahead of a possible auction back in 2001 – hence the date in the Instagram handle.

Featured Videos

We don’t know the current status of these cars, but we’ve taken a selection of the highlights and created a gallery below. Eagle-eyed Aussies will spot the Holden Commodore SS Group A SV amid the rows of cars. Other highlights include some extremely rare Ferraris, including the Mythos and F90 concepts, a McLaren F1 GTR Le Mans winning copy (as McLaren owns the race winner) and some limited run Aston Martins.