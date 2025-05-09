Shadowy photos of a camouflaged car uploaded to Mercedes-AMG’s social media channels show what is likely to be an electric successor to the GT 4-Door Coupe.

Set to rival the Porsche Taycan as one of the flagship electric sedans on sale, the AMG’s only non-camouflaged design elements are its front and rear lights, both of which adopt the Mercedes three-pointed star graphic.

While Mercedes hasn’t yet shown off its exterior design, it’s expected to be heavily influenced by the Vision AMG concept of 2022, with sleek front links and a sharp rear profile to cut through the air.

It’ll be the first AMG model to run on the brand’s new dedicated EV platform, named AMG.EA and featuring axial-flux electric motors.

Reports from European publications have previously claimed it’ll produce up to 746kW, right in the ball park of the ballistic Porsche Taycan Turbo GT’s 760kW figure when using its overboost function.

Though it’ll finally give Mercedes-AMG a true rival to the Taycan – rather than AMG versions of existing Mercedes-Benz EQ models – it’s set to launch at a time where demand for luxury EVs is seemingly waning, with even Porsche struggling to sell its electric sedan in big numbers.