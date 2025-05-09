The Japanese carmaker has announced it will source an EV from Taiwanese firm Foxtron’s subsidiary Foxtron – who have recently started making cars – and its Alliance sibling Nissan from 2026.

Despite being one of the first brands to launch a mass-produced EV, the i-MiEV, Mitsubishi has since lagged on battery-powered models, now offering two pint-sized kei cars in a few markets.

By partnering with Foxtron and Nissan, Mitsubishi now has the opportunity to tap more markets globally, and offer a more diverse range of products.

The signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Foxconn’s subsidiary Foxtron will result in Mitsubishi’s EV being built in Taiwan by Nissan-affiliated firm Yulon Motor.

Australia will be one of the regions where the EV will launch, with local timing of the second half of 2026 locked in.

While not yet confirmed, previous reports have suggested the EV will be based on Foxtron’s Model B, an electric SUV similar in size to the MG ZS EV and Kia EV3, measuring 4.3m long on a 2.8m wheelbase.

It’s styled by famed design house Pininfarina, and has a claimed driving range of more than 500km on the lenient NEDC cycle from a 60kWh battery pack.

Prospective pricing is not yet clear.

Meanwhile, Mitsubishi’s other EV will be a rebadged version of the new Nissan Leaf, which is soon ditching its hatchback origins to become an electric SUV.

Underpinned by the same CMF-EV/AmpR Medium platform as the Nissan Ariya and Renault Megane E-Tech, the new Leaf and its unnamed Mitsubishi twin will compete in the most competitive segment of the EV market, against rivals such as the best-selling Tesla Model Y.

However, that may not be the case in Australia, where Mitsubishi is yet to lock in the Leaf-based EV for a local launch.