Ford ended production of the Fiesta two years ago, following years of sales decline of its small hatchback.

It ended a 47-year production run, which made Ford’s city car almost as long-lasting as the Volkswagen Golf.

While it was expected the Fiesta would be consigned to the history books, UK magazine Auto Express claims it will return… thanks in part to Volkswagen.

According to the publication, the upcoming Volkswagen ID.2 could lend itself to being rebadged as a Fiesta, given the similarities between the electric hatchback’s dimensions and the size of Ford’s now-departed model.

Ford and Volkswagen already partner to sell rebadged vehicles in Europe and abroad, with the electric ID.4 and ID.5 SUVs sold as the Explorer and Capri respectively.

Speaking to Auto Express, the head of sales and marketing for Volkswagen passenger cars, Martin Sander, said the tie-up with Ford was “very, very, very successful”, and he wouldn’t “rule out that there are future opportunities here to share technology again”.

Ford didn’t speak to the possibility of reviving the Fiesta directly, instead telling the outlet it “is confident in its ability to compete in the right segments”.

While the segment which the Fiesta previously occupied isn’t as large as it once was, European brands are under increasing pressure from Chinese rivals to introduce more affordable models at every end of the spectrum.

Though the Fiesta may come back in Europe, the possibility of a revival in Australia is slim, as the hatchback was axed locally almost a year before global production ended.

Ford Australia also has no passenger cars on sale except for the Mustang, with the core of its products being commercial vehicles and the Everest SUV.