Nissan Australia has confirmed pricing and specifications for the new Navara, with the popular ute now becoming a rebadged and mildly redesigned Mitsubishi Triton.

Revealed in November for Australia and New Zealand only, the new ‘D27’ Navara represents a big change in approach for Nissan, as the lineup of available models has been slimmed down to 4×4 dual-cab pickups only – meaning there’s no cab-chassis or single-cab options available.

This has resulted in the price of entry to the Navara range increasing by $9620, as the previous entry-level Navara SL dual-cab 4×2 ute has been replaced with the $53,348 before on-road costs SL dual-cab 4×4.

Like-for-like, the new Navara SL is $2620 dearer than its predecessor, while it’s also $2408 more expensive than the similar Triton GLX dual-cab pickup 4×4 – though Nissan has been quick to point out its ute has between $1100 and $1330 of extra value, based on its additional standard features.

Compared to the Triton, the Navara SL gets LED headlights and tail lights, a rear differential lock, suede seat upholstery, a digital radio and tailgate assist, joining other standard equipment such as 17-inch steel wheels (with all-terrain tyres), climate control, keyless entry, auto high-beam, and a six-way manually adjustable driver’s seat with power lumbar support.

A 9.0-inch infotainment touchscreen featuring wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto carries across from the Triton, as does a 7.0-inch TFT screen between the analogue instruments – while most of the Navara’s major competitors have a full digital instrument cluster.

Above the Navara SL remains the Navara ST, now starting from $56,765 plus-on roads, representing the smallest price increase of $932 compared to the dual-cab 4×4 ute it replaces.

The Navara ST gains (over the SL) 17-inch alloy wheels, heated door mirrors, boulder grey door handles and mirror caps, privacy glass, a leather-accented steering wheel, carpeted floors, a sports bar, among other features.

Both the Navara SL and ST get the same suspension tune, after Australian firm Premcar developed three sets of dampers for the new ute lineup – with the ST-X and Pro-4X getting their own shock settings.

Nissan has priced the Navara ST-X from $63,177 before on-road costs, representing a $3854 increase over the model it replaces.

Above the ST, it gets 18-inch gunmetal alloy wheels (shod in highway terrain tyres), a silver-accented grille, hill descent control, a terrain mode selection system, dual-zone automatic climate control, a push-button start, leather-accented and heated front seats, an eight-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, carpet floor mats, a leather-accented shift boot, and a wireless smartphone charger.

At the top of the tree for now is the Navara Pro-4X, serving as the flagship of the range until the Premcar-tuned Pro-4X Warrior arrives at an unspecified date.

Priced from $68,418 plus on-roads, the Pro-4X has been dealt the greatest price increase of $6135, while it’s also $4578 dearer than the Mitsubishi Triton GSR. However it slightly undercuts the Toyota HiLux Rogue and Rugged X ($71,990), plus the upcoming Ford Ranger Wolftrak V6 ($70,990).

The Navara Pro-4X is the only variant in the lineup to get a towbar and related parts as standard, as well as matte black 17-inch alloy wheels, red-accented exterior and interior highlights, and unique wheel arch flares and bumpers.

All Navaras get a wide range of active safety features, such as autonomous emergency braking, front and rear cross-traffic alert, emergency lane assist, lane departure warning, blind-spot warning with lane-change assist, traffic sign recognition, an intelligent speed limiter, and adaptive cruise control.

Powering the Navara is a 2.4-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine, producing 150kW and 470Nm, up 10kW and 20Nm on the D23 it replaces, while a six-speed automatic transmission replaces the seven-speed unit.

The Navara SL and ST grades get ‘Easy 4WD’ which switches from rear- to all-wheel drive automatically, and features an electronic rear differential.

The ST-X and Pro-4X meanwhile get ‘Super 4WD’, which is a full-time high-range system with an open centre differential, and Torsen limited slip rear diff.

Nissan claims to have reduced the Navara’s fuel consumption from 7.9L/100km to 7.7L/100km. CO2 emissions have also been cut to 203g/km, down from 208g/km.

The biggest change to the Navara is not only its fuel tank shrinking by five litres to 75 litres, but also its requirement to use AdBlue, with a 17 litre tank onboard.

Measuring 5320mm long, 1865mm wide without mirrors, and 1795mm tall without its aerial, the Navara has grown to become 9mm longer and 15mm wider than its predecessor, though it sits 35mm lower. Its 3130mm wheelbase is also 20mm shorter.

Sadly, like the D23 Navara and the likes of the Toyota HiLux, the D27’s 1135mm width between the wheel arches means you can’t fit an Australian standard pallet in its tub.

Like the ute it replaces, the new Navara has a braked towing capacity of 3500kg, while payload ranges from 950kg to 1047kg, depending on the grade. The D23 Navara dual-cab 4×4 had a payload of between 1004kg and 1117kg.

As with all Nissans sold in Australia, the Navara will be covered by the brand’s 10-year, 300,000km warranty, which is a standard five-year/unlimited-kilometre warranty that is extended by 12 months every time the car is serviced on time through Nissan.

Servicing is required every 12 months and is capped at $499 per visit for the first five years.