Premcar has come a long way since it was known as Ford Performance Vehicles (FPV), transitioning from making fast sedans to kitting out off-road ready Nissans in Melbourne.

Now, the launch of the D27-generation Nissan Navara presents a new challenge for Premcar, which has already worked on the standard ute’s suspension to better set it up for Australian roads.

Alongside the reveal of the new Navara, Premcar unveiled its Navara Pro-4X Warrior Concept, hinting its line of toughened-up utes will return, though without a confirmed date as yet.

“The Warrior program has always been about understanding what Australian ute buyers truly need. Not just what looks good in a showroom, but what delivers genuine capability enhancement both on-road and off,” said Premcar CEO and engineering director, Bernie Quinn.

“This concept explores how we can apply six years of Warrior learnings and customer feedback to the advanced D27 platform.

“The new Navara provides an exceptional foundation with its redesigned chassis and rugged sophisticated suspension architecture. This concept demonstrates how Premcar’s proven approach to suspension tuning, wheel and tyre optimisation, and capability enhancement could elevate the D27’s already impressive performance envelope.

“Since 2019, we’ve learned so much from Warrior owners about how they use their vehicles – from weekday workhorse to weekend adventurer. Every one of those insights has informed our thinking on this concept, from ground clearance targets to approach angles, from ride quality expectations to towing stability requirements. On top of all of that, our customers love a vehicle that is fun to drive.”

Continuing to be based on the Pro-4X – one of the two Navara grades confirmed to return – the Warrior concept features familiar hallmarks of Premcar, such as lifted suspension with Lava Red-finished springs and dampers, a wider track, 17-inch wheels with 32.2-inch all-terrain tyres and a unique suspension tune.

The changes don’t stop there, with the Warrior showing off a new bullbar design, Lava Red highlights on its light bezels, under-wing covers, wheel-arch trim, multi-stage bashplate, and rear recovery points.

Other unique tweaks include tub-liner, tailgate assist, a black and Lava Red Warrior-branded sports bar, side decals, and Warrior branding not only down the sides and on the tailgate, but also on the head-restraints.

“This concept celebrates both the heritage of what we’ve built together with Nissan over the

past six years, and our excitement about where we could take the Warrior program with this

new platform,” Quinn added.

While Nissan Australia has confirmed the Navara is due to launch here late in the first quarter of 2026, it is yet to lock in the Warrior variant for an arrival, despite the success of its outgoing predecessor and Premcar’s ongoing relationship with the brand.

“The Nissan Warrior program represents one of Nissan Australia’s most successful initiatives of the past decade,” said Nissan Oceania managing director, Andrew Humberstone.

“It’s genuine proof of what can be achieved when you combine global engineering excellence with deep local market knowledge and a partner who truly understands Australian customers.

“I’m excited about the possibilities that the new Navara platform presents. It has been engineered to deliver exceptional capability and seeing how that foundation could be further enhanced through collaboration with Premcar is genuinely exciting.

“We’ll have more to share on the timing for the Warrior program next year.”

Since launching the Navara N-Trek Warrior in 2019, Premcar has delivered more than 12,750 Warrior vehicles in Australia, ranging from the Navara SL and Pro-4X Warriors, to the Patrol Warrior.

With approximately 200 staff on the books and 13,000 square metres of facilities to undertake its manufacturing, Premcar is one of the most important firms in Australia’s post full-vehicle production automotive industry.