Costco will now sell you an EV at one of its 10 warehouse-sized supermarkets, marking a first for Australian consumers.

Announced today, the Leapmotor C10 is now available to purchase for Costco members, who are also given a $2500 discount towards the mid-sized SUV.

Available in both pure-electric and range-extender EV guise, the C10 offer will be available until the end of October 2025, while the SUV will also be displayed throughout this month and September at Costco’s local warehouses.

The $2500 discount is available with other nationally advertised retail offers, which includes a price cut of up to $7000 MY24 C10s, and up to $4000 off MY25 examples – though these offers end on September 30.

According to Leapmotor’s website, the 2024 C10 EV is priced from $47,500 drive-away (Style) or $51,500 drive-away (Design) before the discounts. The 2025 Leapmotor C10 EV is priced from $50,685 drive-away (Style) and $54,885 drive-away (Design).

Range-extender (REEV) versions are more affordable still, starting from $45,900 drive-away (Style) and topping out at $49,900 drive-away (Design).

The Leapmotor C10 EV produces 160kW from its front electric motor, which is fed by a 69.9kWh lithium iron phosphate battery, providing 420km of claimed driving range.

Meanwhile the range-extender sees its 158kW electric motor fed by a 28.4kWh battery, which can either be charged by an external cable or a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, the latter of which doesn’t directly drive the wheels.

Despite being one of the most affordable EVs and range-extenders of its size in Australia, the Leapmotor C10 is also one of the slowest-selling vehicles in the EV and hybrid markets at its price.

Between January and June, just 309 examples of the C10 were delivered, with 119 being the REEV (despite only launching in March) while the remaining 190 cars were EVs.

It’s also one of the few new cars on sale without Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, and it isn’t possible to retrofit current examples with the technology.