The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio has never been a subtle super sedan, but a new limited edition has made sure it stands out even further.

As the first model from the Bottegafuoriserie customisation series – a joint undertaking between Alfa Romeo and Maserati – the Giulia Quadrifoglio has been treated to an external overhaul, inspired by the Luna Rossa racing sail boat.

Limited to just 10 examples, each version has been sold already, and will easily be spotted at the local yacht club.

To make it a special sedan, Alfa’s customisation experts gave the Giulia a new carbon fibre aerodynamics package, consisting of canards on the front bumper and side skirts, as well as a wild two-piece rear wing – or should we say, two separate rear wings.

Split in the middle, the two elements look more like the old X-wings from early 2000s Formula 1 cars than anything we’ve seen on a production car, and are inspired by the foils of the Luna Rossa AC75.

These elements aren’t for show, providing up to 140kg of downforce at 300km/h, which is claimed to be almost five times as much as the standard car.

Like the Luna Rossa sail boat, the Alfa has been finished in an iridescent silver and red livery, while its badges have also received red highlights, the first time ever for an Alfa Romeo.

Inside, the Luna Rossa collaboration continues with new Sparco seats, upholstered in materials and colours inspired by the Personal Flotation Devices of the sail boat’s crew.

Amid the carbon fibre trim, there is also a wafer-thin film containing one of the layers of the Luna Rossa’s sail.

No changes have been made to the twin-turbo 2.9-litre V6 engine, which continues to make 375kW and 600Nm, driving the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Alfa Romeo didn’t announce a price for the new special edition, while it’s also recently celebrating giving the Giulia Quadrifoglio a stay of execution until 2027.