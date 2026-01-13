The Honda Civic Type R is widely regarded as the benchmark hot hatch, but one Japanese firm has decided to take it up to 11.

Called the ARTA GT, the Civic Type R has been transformed into a track monster by the team responsible for its Super GT program, akin to the changes Manthey-Racing makes to the Porsche 911 GT3 to further enhance that already quick car.

Available as a kit to existing Type R owners, the ARTA GT gets a big exterior overhaul, with more aggressive aerodynamics all round. Particular standouts include the huge wheel-arches, vented bonnet and even larger rear wing.

All of the changes are centred around allowing more air to push the car down into the road, while also providing more air to its cooling system, as Autobacs has hinted it produces more power from the standard turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine.

Rather than the three-tip exhaust setup which the Civic Type R has become known for, the ARTA GT reverts to a Porsche-style dual outlet in the centre of the rear bumper.

Behind wide wheels also sit a larger set of AP Racing brakes, while the hatch also sits even lower to the ground than the production model.

A single interior image shows the cabin is largely unchanged, however the steering wheel now goes without an airbag and instead features multiple buttons, similar to that found in most race cars.

Just 20 ARTA GT kits will be made, all of which are priced from ¥13,500,000 – equivalent to almost A$127,000, excluding the cost of the FL5 Civic Type R.

Honda also recently teased it is developing performance parts for the Type R through its HRC brand, though the new pieces are yet to be revealed.