Subaru was accused of building too much hype in the lead-up to revealing the WRX STI Sport# Prototype at last week’s Tokyo Auto Salon, with the sedan being nothing more than a manual version of Japan’s auto-only WRX.

This left many with bitter tastes in their mouths, as the brand had only recently revealed the ‘Performance-B STI Concept’ last year, previewing what many expected to be the long-awaited return of not only a full-fat STI model but also the WRX hatchback.

It appears the latter vehicle is now closer than ever to coming back, after Subaru revealed its new challenger for Japan’s Super Taikyu Series at the show.

Based on the Performance-B STI Concept, it is essentially the Impreza hatchback but with high performance features, such as a turbocharged 2.4-litre boxer engine (shared with the current WRX), a wide stance and aggressive rear wing.

Though it goes without any WRX badging – or any Impreza badging for that matter – it has been noted that almost every car competing in its class is based on a production model.

Additional photos of the new racer show the engine bay sports a red intake manifold, something which was previously exclusive to STI versions of the Impreza WRX and WRX.

The possibility of a WRX hatchback making a return is not out of the question, given the Impreza and WRX are based on the same platform, while the all-wheel drive system from the performance model fits into the five-door too.

Time will tell whether Subaru is brave enough to revisit the WRX hatch, though as reported last year, one US owner has already made their own, based on the Crosstrek.

Stephen Ketelsen detailed the process of putting all of the important parts from a 2022 WRX into the Crosstrek, a process aided by the common platform underpinning the two models.

What resulted wasn’t just a Crosstrek with the 2.4-litre boxer engine, six-speed manual transmission and suspension from the all-wheel drive sedan, but also the WRX’s cosmetic parts and interior.