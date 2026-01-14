Honda has debuted a new identity in the form of its latest logo, set to debut on its new lineup of electric vehicles from 2027.

First revealed last year but now confirmed to be a part of its new identity, the Honda ‘H mark’ will be without its surrounding border for the first time since the late 1960s when it was first amended, representing a departure too from the logo we’ve come to know for the past 25-plus years.

Initially developed to be present on Honda’s new ‘0 Series’ EVs, Honda has confirmed the new logo will be used across its car business, not only on vehicles but also dealerships and its motorsports endeavours, suggesting this is what we’ll see on the latest Aston Martin Formula 1 challenger.

While its roots are in EVs, Honda has confirmed the new logo will become a badge on its next-generation hybrid models too, something the Japanese brand is pushing on with the development of, which includes a new V6 hybrid system for large models.

“The new H mark will represent the ‘second founding’, which Honda is pursuing with strong determination to lead the way during this period of transformation by offering new value that goes beyond customer expectations with cutting-edge technology and ideas without being bound by conventional ideas, practices and ways of doing things,” the brand said.

It’s been a big year of change for Honda, having announced in May 2025 that it projected it wouldn’t reach its previous estimation of EVs to account for 30 per cent of its sales by 2030.

In doing so, Honda cut its EV development investment from 10 trillion Yen (A$93.93 billion) to seven trillion Yen (A$65.75 billion).

Following this, the brand reportedly cancelled plans for one of its three upcoming EVs, specifically a large SUV originally due to launch in the US in 2027, after the Trump Administration repealed tax credits for electrified vehicles.

This vehicle was not the upcoming mid-size SUV and sedan counterparts (previewed by the 0 SUV and 0 Saloon concepts respectively) which are still set to launch in North America from 2026.

Its announcement of continued investment in hybrid technology previews the company’s future direction, with the aforementioned V6 claimed to be up to 30 per cent more fuel efficient than petrol-powered models in the same segment, and provide 10 per cent better acceleration performance.