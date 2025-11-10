Honda might only sell four-cylinder cars in Australia, but it continues to offer V6s in some overseas markets – and it’s not done with six-cylinder engines just yet.

At last week’s Japan Mobility Show, Honda announced it is developing “next-generation large-size hybrid systems”, the headline of which is a new V6 engine that complies with “stringent environmental regulations”.

Mated to new-gen drive units and a freshly developed battery pack, Honda claims the new V6 hybrid powertrain is not only highly efficient but also low-cost to the carmaker.

According to Honda, the new V6 hybrid system could see its large vehicles be up to 30 per cent more fuel efficient than petrol-powered models in the same segment, and provide 10 per cent better acceleration performance – though it’s believed this isn’t a comparison to other hybrids.

A display of the new powertrain system appears to show the V6 engine will be fitted with an electric motor driving the front wheels (and likely a second motor which recoups energy through braking), while there will also be a rear electric motor for all-wheel drive models.

While not yet confirmed about what car it’ll power from its introduction in 2027, Honda has released images of a camouflaged Accord with ‘Next Generation Hybrid Study Model’ on it.

This prototype also features a significantly longer and taller bonnet than the current car, suggesting the bigger V6 could be underneath, rather than the existing four-cylinder hybrid.

Other models on the shortlist include the Honda Passport and Pilot SUVs, as well as the Odyssey people mover, given Honda’s interest in North America.

It’s yet to be announced whether the new V6 hybrid system will find its way into any Australian-delivered Hondas, given the largest cars sold here by the brand are the Accord (though in low numbers) and the four-cylinder CR-V.