Koenigsegg has added another feather to its already large cap, with the recently revealed Sadair’s Spear becoming the quickest production car at Laguna Seca Raceway.

Earlier this week, Koenigsegg test driver Markus Lundh set a rapid time of one minute and 24.16 seconds around the 3.6km circuit, beating the previous holder, the Czinger 21C by less than six-tenths of a second.

To make the record slightly more impressive, the Sadair’s Spear was fitted with road-legal tyres, and an auxiliary muffler due to Laguna Seca’s strict 90dB noise limits.

Unveiled in June, the Koenigsegg Sadair’s Spear is named after founder Christian von Koenigsegg’s father Jesko’s race horse, and itself is based on the existing Jesko hypercar.

Powering it is a Koenigsegg-developed twin-turbo 5.0-litre V8 engine turned up to produce 1212kW on E85, or ‘just’ 969kW on unleaded. Drive continues is sent to the rear wheels through the firm’s unique nine-speed Light Speed Transmission (LST), which does without a flywheel to rev incredibly fast.

Weighing just approximately 1325kg, the Sadair’s Spear has a scarcely believable 915kW/tonne ratio. Its huge, aggressive bodywork helps to keep it pinned to the ground, though no official figure on how much downforce it makes has been released.

Koenigsegg didn’t announce a price, though each one of the 30 available examples sold out before it was revealed to the public.