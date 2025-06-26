Named after founder Christian von Koenigsegg’s father Jesko’s race horse, the Sadair’s Spear is a wild, track-oriented but road-legal monster, even further beyond what the Swedish carmaker has previously achieved.

At the centre of the lunacy is a Koenigsegg-developed twin-turbo 5.0-litre V8 engine, the same as you’ll find in the Agera and Jesko, but now turned up another notch to produce 1212kW on E85, or ‘just’ 969kW on unleaded.

Drive continues to be sent to the rear wheels through the firm’s unique nine-speed Light Speed Transmission (LST), which does without a flywheel to rev incredibly fast. It’s operated by paddles in the cabin.

The Sadair’s Spear isn’t just powerful, it’s light too. Koenigsegg claims it weighs about 35kg less than the One:1, which famously boasted a power-to-weight ratio of 1000PS per tonne, thanks to its 1360kg kerb weight. With this in mind and its power converted to kilowatts, the circa-1325kg Sadair’s Spear has a scarcely believable 915kW/tonne ratio.

To ensure it remains reliable, Koenigsegg increased airflow to the engine, as well as enhanced its cooling capacity, something it says is “essential for sustained track driving in high-temperature conditions”.

This hypercar isn’t just about straight-line performance though, and it gets even more aggressive bodywork than the Jesko Attack, which includes the addition of an active double-blade rear wing, working in tandem with its refined diffuser and wheel-arch vents.

A massive increase in rear downforce is balanced out with a new front aerodynamics package, featuring larger canards, enhanced hood vents, and, again, tweaked wheel-arch vents.

According to the brand, these enhancements have – along with its front Triplex damper and active ride height systems – resulted in extraordinary steering feedback and dynamic handling.

If you thought HDT went overboard with the VK Blue Meanie by giving it directional aero wheels on the two sides, the Sadair’s Spear features unique seven-spoke designs on each corner. They sit in front of new multi-layer carbon-ceramic brakes.

As is the case with most Koenigsegg cars, the experience is just as much about comfort and convenience for the occupants as it is about outright mind-bending performance.

The Sadair’s Spear features a minimalist centre console, new-look carbon fibre seats (available with a six-point racing harness) as well as a wheel-mounted digital instrument cluster, infotainment touchscreen, wireless phone charging and even a surround-view camera.

Koenigsegg hasn’t announced a price, not that it matters as each one of the 30 available examples sold out before it was revealed to the public.

“Sadair’s Spear represents a natural progression for Koenigsegg – an impeccable balance of raw power, refined aerodynamics, and extraordinary road presence,” Christian von Koenigsegg said.

“This car is destined to set records. Achieving such track dominance in a fully road-legal vehicle is nothing short of remarkable.”