The Wood and Pickett Mini by CALLUM is a classic Mini on steroids, and buyers pay just as much for the names attached to it as they do for the car itself.

With prices starting from £75,000 ($157,500), the original design of Alec Issigonis’ hatchback was reworked by Ian Callum, the man behind the Ford RS200, Aston Martin DB9, Jaguar XK and F-Type, among others. His eye was also used to perfect the HSV GTSR of the 1990s.

Teaming up with coachbuilders Wood and Pickett, this particular example was built for British model and keen racer David Gandy, and his love for quick cars is reflected in its specifications.

The car started life as a Mini ‘Sportspack’, which from the factory featured wider arches to fit larger wheels, sharper suspension and other minor enhancements, however its Callum-designed rework has seen numerous changes.

These include unique front and rear valances, side sills and a revised rear design, all of which are claimed to not only be “visually distinctive, but engineered for improved aerodynamics and cooling”.

All exterior metal components are finished in Anthracite, while the front and rear lights have been updated to modern standards. The Mini continues to sit on 13-inch wheels, hiding a road-tuned suspension and upgraded braking system behind them.

A new dashboard has been designed for the cabin, said to be “inspired by Wood and Pickett’s famed ‘Margrave’ interiors”, while the tan Bridge of Weir firm leather and cloth trim upholstery contrasts against the piano black switches and metal bezels.

This is more than just a cosmetic makeover though. Wood and Pickett has taken the 1275cc four-cylinder engine out to 1310cc, fitted it with a new cylinder head, twin-point injection system and ECU to produce 82kW, driving the front wheels through an upgraded gearbox.

“The Mini is one of the most important cars ever created not just for its innovative engineering, but for what it represents culturally as a symbol of British ingenuity and style,” Callum said in a media release.

“It’s a car that broke the rules and became a global icon. To reimagine it through the lens of CALLUM, with Wood and Pickett’s craftsmanship, has been deeply rewarding.”

According to Wood and Pickett, there will only be a limited production run for its Callum-collaboration Minis, with no two builds expected to be alike.