A unique duo of V12 Lamborghini-powered cars has caught the attention of those fond of the late 1980s and early 1990s racing culture, and they’re for sale.

Furlonger Specialist Cars in the UK is currently selling two rare vehicles, a Lotus 102 Formula 1 car which raced in 1990, and a matching 1985 Lamborghini Countach 5000 QV.

Both finished in pale yellow and decked out in Camel sponsorship, they’re a reminder of a bygone era when cigarette advertising was big in sport, and central to the survival of most Formula 1 teams.

The Lotus 102 was developed for the 1990 season, powered by a 3.5-litre Lamborghini V12 which was mated to a six-speed manual transmission.

This example, chassis #02, was driven by Derek Warwick, Martin Donnelly and Johnny Herbert during that year’s championship, with Donnelly taking its best result of eighth place at Imola.

One of its sister cars was later destroyed in Donnelly’s sickening crash at Jerez in 1990, which served as inspiration for the backstory of Brad Pitt’s character Sonny Hayes in the F1 movie.

While a Lotus 102 appeared in the film’s opening scenes, Furlonger hasn’t said whether chassis #02 was that vehicle.

The company claims it recently went to Lamborghini’s Polo Storico restoration service in Italy, where it was brought back to running condition, allowing it to be run at historic events where Furlonger says it can help run the classic machine.

Paired with the Lotus is what’s claimed to be the only right-hand drive Countach 5000 QV painted in Giallo (yellow) from the factory.

Also powered by a V12 engine – this one being a 5.2-litre unit – the Countach made 335kW and 500Nm in the mid-1980s, enough to give it a sub-five second 0-100km/h sprint time.

Only recently purchased by the firm, it was mechanically reconditioned by Furlonger who also gave it a respray in the original Giallo paintwork, while adding the Camel livery shared with the Lotus Formula 1 car, which includes black wheels.

No price has been listed, though the company says it’d be happy to take the Countach back to its original colour combination if its new owner doesn’t want to stand out.