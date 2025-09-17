The aftermarket brand has launched three gross vehicle mass (GVM) upgrade kits for the BYD Shark 6, similar to those also available for best-selling utes such as the Ford Ranger and Toyota HiLux.

From the factory, the Shark 6 comes with a GVM of 3500kg, and a payload capacity of 790kg, figures which place it more on the lifestyle side of the scale, but still capable of carrying decent loads.

The three kits – Medium, Heavy and Extra Heavy – consist of IM2.5 monotube shock absorbers and matching springs, increasing the Shark 6’s front and rear axle capacities, while also providing an approximate lift of 30mm.

As a result, the Shark 6’s front axle capacity rises from 1651kg to 1800kg, while the rear axle has been increased from 1927kg to 2150kg. This boosts the overall GVM up to 3850kg, while payload capacity has also gone up to 1140kg.

It’s worth noting there’s no change to the Shark 6’s 2500kg braked towing capacity (a 1000kg deficit to most turbo-diesel utes) or its 5750kg gross combined mass (GCM) – the most it can legally weigh while towing.

Despite all three kits offering the same upgrade figures, Ironman 4×4 offers different descriptions.

The Medium kit “is designed for a constant extra load of between 0-300kg”, the Heavy kit “is designed for vehicles carrying an additional 300+kg over the standard un-accessorised vehicle”, while the Extra Heavy kit “is designed for vehicles with a constant rear load in excess of 600kg.”

Prices range from $3490 for the Medium kit, $3590 for the Heavy Kit, and $3690 for the Extra Heavy kit. Ironman’s prices are identical, regardless of whether the kits are for pre-registered or already registered vehicles.

Ironman has already collaborated with BYD to offer dealer-fit accessories for the Shark 6, such as bull bars and canopies.