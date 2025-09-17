Currently the only two-door EVs on sale in Australia are the MG Cyberster convertible, the Maserati GranTurismo and GranCabrio Folgore twins, plus the Rolls-Royce Spectre – as well as the LDV eDeliver 9 van, if you count that.

It’s an incredibly niche market but one which will likely grow in the coming years as more brands bolster their EV lineups, and Mercedes-AMG is one of the most logical marques to join it.

Already set to introduce a production version of the wild GT XX concept – likely to replace the GT 4-door Coupe – the AMG.EA platform upon which it’s based is due to underpin an SUV in 2027, but could also find itself powering a true coupe.

Speaking to Autocar, AMG CEO Michael Schiebe said the German brand is evaluating whether an electric successor to the GT coupe could be possible, though nothing is yet locked in.

“There is an emotional discussion and a rational discussion,” Schiebe said.

“Emotionally, yes, we should do that. The question is whether there is a market that is big enough to justify the investment that is necessary. At least from a technology point of view, we know how to do that.”

According to Schiebe, the EV would need to retain the petrol-powered GT’s ethos of being a car for “those who love driving”, however its potential addition wouldn’t come at the expense of its existing counterpart.

“I would say we are very successful with our combustion-engined GT two-door. So we will focus on that first, and then let’s see when the right point and time is there to launch a two-door EV.

“We want to be in terms of technology and performance successful but also economically successful. We do whatever is, let’s say, worth investing the money. And at the moment, I would say we are more successful investing into our two-door combustion-engine platform than doing this on the electric side.

“But here we are flexible, so flexible because we are constantly reviewing our portfolio and looking into that.”

There’s no timeline on when such a model could launch, with the executive adding: “We are at the moment trying to understand what’s going on in the market. And then we define the target picture of that very specific car.”

Ultimately, Schiebe said, “Sometimes you make a car which is not the most profitable one, but you do it because it’s so important for the brand, and you need to do it because it’s a brand-shaper.”

This statement could be applied to the AMG One, the Formula 1-powered hypercar which struggled through a painful birth process and a troubled roll-out to customers.