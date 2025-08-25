Ford Australia has handed down a $1000 price hike to the Mustang range, coming less than two months after a $5000 increase was introduced.

Impacting MY2026 (model year 2026) examples of the Mustang, the $1000 increase means the EcoBoost now starts from $72,990, the manual GT coupe $84,990, the automatic GT coupe $87,990, and the automatic GT convertible $93,667, all prices excluding on-road costs.

While the previous price increase at the start of July was partly attributed to the government’s New Vehicle Efficiency Standard (NVES), Ford hasn’t detailed its reasoning behind the latest rise, which won’t impact buyers until when deliveries of the MY26 Mustang begin in the first quarter of 2026.

A Ford Australia spokesperson told Torquecafe, “customers wishing to purchase a Mustang will be able to acquire an MY25 model year vehicle now, with good stock available.”

“Customers are encouraged to contact their local dealer, who will be best placed to advise them of stock availability.”

The price rise has also resulted in the Mustang becoming $6914 to $8000 dearer than when the ‘S650’ was first locked in to launch locally, having already jumped up considerably higher with the move from the previous-generation ‘S550’ model.

Previously the High Performance (four-cylinder, now known as EcoBoost) opened the account from $52,590 as a manual and $55,590 with an automatic.

Likewise, the previous-generation Mustang GT manual started from $65,290, while the automatic was $68,290. The most affordable EcoBoost is now $4700 dearer than the cheapest S550 V8 was when it was last on sale.

Unlike recent increases which haven’t seen specification changes, the entry-level Mustang EcoBoost will lose its auto-dimming rear-view mirror for a more traditional manually adjustable unit. Likewise owners won’t be able to remote start the engine from its key.

A $2250 Black Appearance Package replaces the MY25 Mustang GT’s optional Bronze Appearance Package, bringing black 19-inch wheels, mirror caps and badges.

Ford is also introducing two new paint finishes, Adriatic Blue (pictured above on the US-market Mustang FX Package) and Orange Fury. Their inclusion comes at the cost of Intense Key Lime Yellow.

Production of the MY26 Ford Mustang for Australia is due to begin in November, with local deliveries slated to take place between January and March 2026.