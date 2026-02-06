Production of remanufactured vehicles is well and truly underway at the Walkinshaw Auto Group’s new site in Melbourne, giving the local automotive industry a well-needed boost.

After transitioning its partners from its previous facilities in Clayton to the new 100,000 square metre site in Dandenong South late last year, Walkinshaw has opened the doors to all faculties of its home base.

“The doors are open at our new state-of-the-art facility, and Walkinshaw Group is ready to take 2026 by storm,” the firm said on social media.

“Home to 800+ staff daily across two shifts, the site features four secure manufacturing lines delivering more than 10,000 units per year for some of the world’s leading automotive OEMs.

“It also houses our industry-leading Engineering Centre, alongside warehousing, offices, hardstand, 700 staff car parks and storage for 500+ remanufactured vehicles.”

Ram Trucks Australia was the first brand to make use of the new facility, with its team converting the 1500, 2500 and 3500 pickups from left- to right-hand drive at the new site from November.

Walkinshaw has also moved its own in-house conversions of the Toyota Tundra, Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Yukon to the facility.

A new generation Volkswagen Amarok W-Series is currently understood to be in the final stages of development and will launch in the near future, with related modifications to the ute set to take place at the Dandenong South site.

While Holden Special Vehicles (HSV) was arguably Walkinshaw’s most well-known venture, last year more vehicles were remanufactured under the firm’s roof than at the peak of the hot Holden brand’s popularity.

In 2007, HSV delivered 5222 vehicles, while in 2025 a total of 8313 vehicles converted in Walkinshaw facilities were delivered in Australia, excluding the Isuzu D-Max Blade and without the added help of the upcoming Amarok W-Series.

Walkinshaw is also set to move its Supercars Championship team – the newly rebranded Walkinshaw TWG Racing – to the Dandenong South site in October this year, amid a busy season as the homologation team for the Toyota GR Supra.