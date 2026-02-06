The Grand Tour is returning, but it’ll do so without Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May.

The trio of ex-Top Gear presenters starred in their final feature-length special of The Grand Tour in 2024, though it didn’t take long for reports to emerge that Prime Video would eventually revive the show.

Now it has confirmed that it’s coming back with three new hosts, as Francis Bourgeois – an online star famous for his train-spotting videos – is joined by Thomas Holland and James Engelsman, the latter pair being best known for their automotive YouTube channel Throttle House.

Like the majority of Top Gear’s run on the BBC, the revived The Grand Tour season will feature six episodes, and see the trio travel across the world to explore automotive cultures.

Prime Video hasn’t detailed when the new season of The Grand Tour will arrive, only announcing 2026 as a launch date – marking a decade since the show was born in 2016.

It’s not the first time Clarkson, Hammond and May have left a series but the show has gone on, as Top Gear continued following their departure in 2015.

A revolving door of hosts followed, though Top Gear found its feet from 2019 when cricket star Freddie Flintoff, comedian Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris became its three main presenters.

Top Gear was officially axed last year, following a crash which left Flintoff with multiple facial injuries.