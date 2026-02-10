The Cupra Leon Sportstourer VZe is already a more-than-capable wagon, complete with a capable performance spirit and a frugal plug-in hybrid powertrain.

While an even hotter Leon Sportstourer VZx – effectively the replacement to the Volkswagen Golf R wagon – isn’t too far away from Australian showrooms, Cupra has announced a new ‘Extreme Package’ for the PHEV VZe wagon.

Identical to what’s already offered on the Leon VZx hatch, the package includes a host of performance-focused upgrades, with the biggest change being to the wagon’s brakes.

Rather than the two-piston sliding front brake calipers currently fitted to the Leon Sportstourer VZe, the Extreme Package adds Brembo four-piston calipers for added and more consistent stopping power.

Other exterior enhancements include new side skirts and an extended rear spoiler, plus Matrix Ultra high-beam headlights.

Inside, there’s now dark gloss accents throughout the cabin, while the front occupants also get ‘Cup’ bucket seats, upholstered in Enceladus Grey Seaqual and Dinamica.

The Extreme Package is priced from $7600, which is added onto the Leon Sportstourer VZe’s existing $69,990 plus on-road costs list price.

No changes have been made to the PHEV’s powertrain, featuring an electric motor and a turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, combining to make 200kW and 400Nm.

Drive is sent to the front wheels via a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, though the Leon Sportstourer VZe can also be driven in electric-only mode for up to 121km with a claimed fuel economy of just 0.4L/100km.