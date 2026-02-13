When Ford launched the first Raptor-branded model in 2010, it couldn’t have imagined the off-road performance line would go on to be as big as it is now.

From starting out with the F-150 SVT Raptor, and now available across not only the F-150, Bronco and Ranger lineups, the Raptor brand brings in a good chunk of money for Ford, at least in the US.

Speaking in the brand’s quarterly investor call earlier this week, Ford CEO and president Jim Farley detailed the contribution of the Raptor lineup on the Blue Oval’s US sales.

“[…] we are translating our off-road dominance directly into the profitability of the company. Raptor, and importantly, our off-road performance trims now account for more than 20 per cent of the US sales mix. This gives us massive earning power,” Farley said.

While that figure may include variants which sit under the Raptor – such as the Badlands for the Bronco and Bronco Sport – it still shows an overwhelming number of customers want to get away from run-of-the-mill, entry-level model grades.

It’s worth noting that Ford offers the F-150 Raptor and Raptor R, Bronco Raptor and Ranger Raptor in the US, however Australia only gets the Ranger Raptor.

Despite this, the Ranger Raptor is a big seller locally, contributing to about 10 to 15 per cent of the Ranger’s sales total, despite being one of the most expensive dual-cab utes on the market.

Farley added Ford isn’t done yet with its off-road and performance car model ranges, saying it’s “doubling down” on iconic vehicles while further expanding its offerings.

“We’re doubling down on our icons, making the next generation F-150 and Super Duty absolutely breakthroughs in terms of cost, technology, powertrain choice, and functional features.

“We’re also expanding our off-road and performance lineups across our most important

and popular franchises.

“At the same time, we also plan to expand our market coverage with more affordable trucks and SUVs, and we’ll do it with a broad mix of powertrains – gas, different kinds of hybrids, and fully electric.

“Customers want choice. Overall, we enter this year with the right portfolio, the right strategy, and the discipline to execute.”

Two of Ford’s most recent model lineup expansions have come in the form of the Bronco RTR – a sub-Raptor off-road SUV – and the Dark Horse SC, the latter of which sits between the existing Mustang Dark Horse and the Mustang GTD.

While rumours of a potential Mustang Raptor or even a Raptor-branded off-road supercar have circled for years, nothing has yet eventuated.