The next generation of Fords could be powered in part by high-voltage batteries made by BYD, with the US and Chinese car giants reportedly in talks for a supply deal.

According to the Wall Street Journal, insiders claim Ford is discussing with BYD the prospect of buying batteries for its hybrid models, though a formal deal is yet to be reached.

The report alleges the batteries would be used on Ford products not made in the US – likely due to high tariffs on Chinese products – and instead power hybrids made in other Ford factories around the world.

It did not specify what locations were on the shortlist, nor what prospective hybrid models would be the most likely to score the BYD-sourced parts.

In response to the Wall Street Journal’s request for a statement, a spokesperson for Ford told the publication, “We talk to lots of companies about many things”, without elaborating further.

The most logical Ford vehicles to be powered by BYD’s batteries would be those built and sold in Europe, given the region’s stringent emissions standards.

Last month, a report by Automotive News claimed the Ford Bronco nameplate will be used on a new SUV for Europe, set to launch in 2027.

Given the demands for low-emission vehicles in Europe, as well as previous reports suggesting Ford would build a new Focus-sized SUV in Spain, it’s likely the Bronco would be offered with a hybrid powertrain.

The upcoming European market SUV has also been linked to plug-in hybrid power, something which Ford is gaining experience with, and that BYD dominates in China.

The Wall Street Journal’s report comes after Ford last month said it’d take a huge US$19.5 billion (A$29.4 billion) hit on changing course for its future EV plans.

This centred around scrapping multiple EV projects, including a second-generation F-150 Lightning, cancelling a planned electric van for Europe, replacing the E-Transit with a petrol and hybrid-powered van, and replacing its upcoming ‘BlueOval City’ EV hub with pickup production.

At the time of the announcement, Ford said it expects 50 per cent of its global vehicle sales to be electrified vehicles – encompassing hybrids, extended-range EVs and EVs – by 2030, representing a significant jump above the 17 per cent figure in 2025.

In Australia, Ford’s hybrid lineup is currently limited to the Ranger and Transit Custom plug-in hybrids, with the brand offering no traditional ‘series’ hybrids to local customers.