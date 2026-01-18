The hot hatch is a dying breed, but one automotive giant is doing its best to keep it alive.

The Volkswagen Group offers a broad range of hot hatches from across multiple of its brands, including the iconic Volkswagen Golf, red-hot Audi RS3 and the car we’re reviewing here, the Cupra Leon VZx.

First launched here as the hero model of the Spanish performance brand back in 2022, it has now been updated to keep it appealing and competitive – especially against its German relations.

On paper, there are a lot of similarities between the Leon VZx and the Golf and Audi S3 because they are built on the same underpinnings and feature much of the same mechanical DNA. But VW Group has been very clever about how it differentiates each brand, and Cupra certainly provides a unique Spanish design sensibility that makes it look and feel very different from the VW and Audi when you first experience the Leon.

Cupra is also positioned as a more premium offering than Volkswagen but not quite as fancy as Audi, so it fills a small gap between the pair. That’s why the Leon VXz starts at $64,990, compared to $58,990 for the Golf GTI and $78,800 for the S3.

For that money you do get a decent list of standard equipment, including 19-inch black and copper alloy wheels, multi-link rear suspension, adaptive dampers, front locking differential, upgraded brakes, quad exhaust, leather-appointed seats and a 12-speaker Sennheiser sound system.

You also get a very stylish hatch, with Cupra giving the Leon a major makeover in 2025 to freshen it up. There’s a new front end, with a new grille, bumper and headlight design, while the rear has been updated with new tail lights.

Underneath the good looks is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that makes 221kW of power and 400Nm of torque, paired to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission that drives the front wheels. For context, the S3 has the same engine, but tuned to make 245kW/420Nm and has all-wheel drive.

But rather than make the Leon VZx a pale imitation of the S3, these differences actually help to set it apart and give it a unique character – to a degree.

Unfortunately, the biggest criticism of the Leon VZx is how similar it feels to the other VW Group hot hatch at its core. It’s not surprising, given that they share so many similarities under the surface, but there is no mistaking where the Leon originated from.

Which is a blessing as much as it is a curse. The VZx is an incredibly capable and dynamic car, even if it is a little too good and lacks the excitement and engagement you find in rival hot hatches. For a car that looks so uniquely Spanish and dramatic, the driving experience feels very cool, clinical and, dare I say, German.

Of course, not everyone of you readers out there will want a hot hatch that’s as edgy and playful as the Hyundai i30 N or as inviting as the Honda Civic Type R, so for those who do love that type of efficient performance that the VW Group hot hatches offer, the Leon VZx may be just what you’re looking for.