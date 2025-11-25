Honda’s Chinese joint venture has joined in on the brand’s recent love affair with sports cars, revealing a concept with a targe roof and manual transmission.

The Honda Integra two-door hatchback concept was posted to X – formerly Twitter – by Tycho de Feijter, an automotive industry expert who reports on China.

Reportedly unveiled at the Guangzhou Auto Show, the GAC-Honda car bears the Integra name most commonly remembered for its appearance on Honda’s popular sports cars of the 1990s and early 2000s, though it’s currently used on a Chinese sedan and hatchback.

With the show car based on the Integra hatchback, the design is largely reminiscent of the car it shares its platform with, though it is trimmed down to feature just two doors.

Most importantly, the roof is removable in the ‘targa’ style seen on some versions of the Porsche 911, and which previously featured on the Honda CR-X. Commenters have pointed out that it had no visible boot opening, as the hinge position of where the hatch was is now the fixed roof.

Inside, it appears there is a gear selector for a six-speed manual transmission, rather than a traditional automatic or CVT like many current Honda models.

According to de Feijter, Honda is yet to confirm whether the targa-top coupe will enter production or even what the specifications of the concept model are, though given the standard Integra is available with turbocharged petrol and hybrid powertrains, it’s likely these would carry across.

It’s also unlikely that the concept, if produced, would be sold outside of China, as the GAC-Honda joint venture is exclusive to the local market.