Genesis is looking to start a fight with the undisputed King of Wagons.

Not content with taking aim at the Porsche 911 with its new Magma GT Concept, the Hyundai-owned luxury brand has also revealed a stunning new high-performance wagon to go head-to-head with the Audi RS Avant, and it’s one of the best looking cars of 2025.

Dubbed the G90 Wingback, the new concept was a surprise reveal at the official global launch of the first Genesis Magma production model, the GV60. Instead of being finished in Magma bright orange, the Wingback was a more understated shade of green, but that didn’t stop it attracting plenty of attention.

Genesis Chief Creative Officer, Luc Donkerwolke, described the Wingback as a “bespoke” vehicle that is part of its ‘one-of-one’ series of special creations, like the similar Gran Coupe. However, that doesn’t mean the Wingback will be a one-off. Instead Donkerwolke made it clear he is pushing for the car to go into limited production, and made sure it was a more realistic goal by utilising the G90 platform without any modifications.

This was a key lesson the designer has learnt from previous concept cars that became too difficult and expensive to turn into production models.

“ I would love to [put the Wingback in production],” said Donkerwolke. “So basically you probably remember the fact that a couple of years ago we did a series of coupes, convertible and and even Shooting Brakes and we were working on having those cars executed. We stopped that because we realized that the market was telling us a limited volume car with a certain amount of capital does not get the right public at the moment. So we decided to basically stop that.”

That led to a rethink and the decision to build future concepts on existing vehicle underpinnings to try and help the process of turning them into a showroom reality.

“I did not want to give up on a coupe and this is why I basically took the G90 as a base and then I did not do any modifications to the platform at all. Same thing for the Wingback. It is 100 per cent platform of the G90 with this 3.2 meters long wheelbase, the 5.1 meter over length.

“And basically it means that the car is very executable very fast with a minimum level of investment. Now the question is, if the production tooling is affordable for a certain amount of volume, this is something that we are looking at now.

“What is clear is a limited amount of vehicles, yes, absolutely no problem, as a bridge between one-of-one, bespoke program. Now, the feedbacks we’ll get from the region is ‘can we have more, can we produce more?’ But this is, again, this is something that is going on now.”

But if the Wingback goes into production it won’t just be a G90 station wagon, and will instead have performance elements to ensure it lives up to the performance credentials Genesis is trying to build with its new Magma brand.

Manfred Harrer, Genesis’ Head of Vehicle Development, was seated alongside Donkerwolke and made it clear that if the Wingback reaches the Magma line-up of vehicles it will be suitably powerful and dynamic.

“But we prepared the platform also for high performance, to make this clear,” Harrer said, dismissing the suggestion that it was simply a rebodied G90. “We are really committed on that. And so this design ideas, maybe it works out, but from the engine, for the transmission we are working on to modify the platform in this way.”

Whether the G90 Wingback makes production is also likely to be impacted by the rest of Donkerwolke’s ambition for Magma. The current plan calls for every existing and future Genesis model to feature a flagship Magma variant, while at the same time the Magma GT Concept will become the brand’s halo sports car.

This is expected to be the priority for Genesis Magma in the short-term, so wagon fans may have to be patient for the Wingback to multiply.