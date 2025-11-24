The number of utes available to Australian buyers continues to grow, and arguably no new-car segment is more competitive than the 4×4 dual-cab market.

More motorists are choosing to buy 4×4 utes every year, with sales having grown by 3.5 per cent so far in 2025, and growing to include almost 20 models, more than 50 per cent larger than just three years ago.

This expansion of the 4×4 market has prompted Nissan to only offer the new ‘D27’ Navara in 4×4 automatic dual-cab pickup guise from launch, with no word yet on whether 4x2s, manual transmissions, single-cabs or cab-chassis variants will be available later down the line.

According to Nissan, 90 per cent of its D23 Navara customers opted for the now-exclusive drivetrain and body style combination which will become standard on the D27, isolating about 10 per cent of its existing customers.

The Mitsubishi Triton, upon which the new Navara is based, does offer the aforementioned other choices not available through Nissan, prompting questions about whether the brand can keep up with existing sales rates.

On top of this, industry leader Toyota has previously claimed Australia has already reached ‘peak ute’, and that the growing competition will only result in a further fragmentation of the market.

Speaking to Australian media at the launch of the new Navara, Nissan Oceania managing director Andrew Humberstone said sales of the brand’s ute are expected to take a short-term hit, while adding the Australian new-car market is experiencing significant “movement”.

“We don’t want to really talk specific numbers, but we see an increase in [Navara sales] volume, but not in the short term because what we’re doing is specifically looking at what is the range we’re going to offer whilst we reach 90 per cent of the customers,” Humberstone said.

“We also realise that there is effectively 10 per cent we’re not reaching.

“I’m aligned to what Toyota is saying in terms of the segment. I think there’s a lot of movement across all segments. We’re even seeing more saloon [sedan] cars now, which is something which 12 or 18 months ago was almost not talked about.

“We’re seeing a lot of shift within the segments, so I would align with some of the words that Toyota has alluded to, but I think in our case we’re starting from a different place and we have a product that’s at the end of its lifecycle.”

While the related Triton 4×4 ute is having its best year-to-date since 2022, the Mitsubishi offers two-door single-cab and manual transmissions, unlike the incoming Navara.

Despite this, Humberstone believes the D27 Navara will exceed expectations, though just what these are haven’t been made public.

“Certainly the time for this new product is absolutely now, in terms of the new Navara,” Humberstone added.

“We are quietly optimistic. We think [sales] volumes will exceed our expectations.

“I’m more concerned about my supply capabilities, which is something that I’m looking forward to having discussions with the team in AMEIO (Nissan Africa, Middle East, India, Europe, Oceania).

The new Navara will be built in Thailand in the same production facility as the Mitsubishi Triton. They become the fourth pair of utes currently on sale to be closely related, following the Isuzu D-Max/Mazda BT-50, the Ford Ranger/Volkswagen Amarok and the LDV Terron 9/MG U9, though the latter feature different suspension systems.