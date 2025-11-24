When Gordon Murray Special Vehicles launched earlier this year as the bespoke division of GMA, the S1 LM became its centrepiece, paying homage to the McLaren F1 of the 1990s.

Penned by Gordon Murray, the McLaren F1 went on to be the world’s fastest road car, and still holds the record as the quickest naturally aspirated production car more than 30 years on.

The S1 LM – standing for ‘Special One, Le Mans’ – itself is a tribute to the F1 GTR which won the 1995 24 Hours of Le Mans, coinciding with the 30th anniversary of the unexpected victory.

Just five examples were due to be made, and while four build slots were already taken up, the opportunity to order the fifth car was auctioned by RM Sotheby’s last week, setting a new record in the process.

With a final price of US$20.63 million (A$31.91 million), it became the most expensive new car to be sold at auction, ironically just beating the highest price for a McLaren F1 at auction, set in 2021 at US$20.47 million – though inflation would mean a price today of US$24.54 million (A$37.96 million).

It also wasn’t enough to beat the title as the world’s most expensive car overall, with the Rolls-Royce La Rose Noire Droptail having launched in 2023 alongside a reported price tag of approximately US$32 million (A$49.5 million).

The winning bidder for the GMSV S1 LM now gets to personalise their supercar with Gordon Murray, as well as take part in development drives with GMA test driver Dario Franchitti, three-time Indy 500 winner and four-time IndyCar Series champion.

“This world record auction result is a defining moment for our entire team and for the automotive world,” said Gordon Murray.

“The S1 LM represents everything I have learned in six decades of design – a pure expression of driving perfection, engineering art, and a true return to beauty. To see it achieve this scale of appreciation is truly humbling.”

Powering the S1 LM is a Cosworth-developed 4.3-litre V12 engine, capable of producing 530kW and redlining at an ear-piercing 12,100rpm, with drive sent to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transmission.

Based on the chassis of the GMA T.50, the S1 LM retains the three-abreast seating layout of its sibling and the McLaren F1, while its carbon fibre exterior and interior panels allow it to tip the scales at under 1000kg.