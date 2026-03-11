Audi is nearing the end of production for the turbocharged five-cylinder engine powering the RS3, with the lineage of the WRC-winning Audi Quattro almost tied up.

But it won’t die quietly, as a new Audi RS3 Competition Limited edition has been announced, effectively acting as the curtain call for the five-pot model.

Limited to just 750 examples globally, only 18 cars are coming to Australia, with Audi’s local division securing 10 hatchbacks (or Sportbacks in Audi terms) and eight sedans. Pricing is yet to be confirmed.

Designed not only as an unofficial farewell to the five-cylinder engine from Audi’s lineup but also as a celebration of 50 years of the engine, the RS3 Competition Limited is the most hardcore version of the model yet – at least aesthetically.

The front bumper now features two sets of canards and a splitter, helping to make the RS3 appear to sit lower and wider while also helping to generate more downforce.

A unique set of darkened matrix LED headlights incorporate what might be the RS3’s coolest feature, with its five individual sections illuminating in the engine’s unique 1-2-4-5-3 firing order when the car is locked or unlocked.

Other exterior highlights include matte carbon fibre mirror caps, side skirts and a rear spoiler, while the 10 cross-spoke 19-inch wheels are finished in a Neodymium gold matte paint, and can be shod in semi-slick tyres.

Buyers can choose between three paint colours for the car: Daytona Grey, Glacier White and the RS3 Competition Limited-exclusive Malachite Green, the latter of which was inspired by a finish available on the Sport Quattro.

Inside the cabin, the interior has been treated to a Neodymium gold, Ginger White and black makeover, with the three colours creating an attractive contrast.

Ahead of the automatic gear selector is a matte serial number, showing occupants which of the 750 examples the car is.

Standard are Audi’s RS bucket seats, upholstered in Neodymium gold Dinamica microfiber with black leather bolsters and with Ginger White contrast stitching, as well as diamond-patterned seatbelts.

Audi has taken the unlikely decision to flatten the top and bottom of the RS3’s steering wheel, while its top 12 o’clock market is Ginger White, rather than the traditional red.

In front of the driver, the digital instrument cluster features a Competition Limited-specific display, incorporating white dials as a nod to the RS2 Avant, the first five-cylinder RS car.

There have been changes made under the skin too, as the RS3 Competition Limited is fitted with adjustable coilover suspension, allowing owners to manually change their settings for a more personalised ride.

In addition to this, there’s now a thicker rear anti-roll bar and twin-tube shock absorbers, giving the RS3 more track capability.

Despite it being a celebration of the five-cylinder engine, the 2.5-litre turbocharged unit under the bonnet doesn’t have increased outputs, continuing to make 294kW and 500Nm.

A seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission continues to send drive to all four wheels, with the RS3 retaining its torque-splitting centre differential, which can send a majority of power to the rear axle when called upon.

Audi Australia will announce pricing for the RS3 Competition Limited closer to its local launch.