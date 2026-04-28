The Lamborghini Miura, the Raging Bull’s first mid-engined vehicle which paved the way for generations of supercars, is turning 60 this year, leading to a very special celebration.

After making its debut at the 1966 Geneva Motor Show with its gorgeous Marcello Gandini-penned lines, the Miura went on to becoming the defining Lamborghini, thanks to its mid-mounted V12 engine.

A starring role in the opening scene of 1969’s ‘The Italian Job’ certainly helped to elevate its status, though it was later in the production run when the Miura SV was launched in 1971 that it reached its zenith.

One of those Miura SVs found its way to Lamborghini’s restoration team at its Sant’Agata Bolognese headquarters in 2023, and was last week revealed at the Anantara Concorso Roma following its extensive works being carried out.

Restored by Lamborghini Polo Storico, the Miura arrived at its former home in 2023 “in a configuration not compliant with the original specifications”, which led to what was described as “an in-depth reconstruction process”, informed by research into its history.

With its production history available, it was returned to the configuration that left the factory in 1972, which included “grilles on the front fender to the fins above the handles, with rounded edges, up to the rear louvers compliant with the regulations of the time”.

Even small details such as its octagonal centre-locking wheel hubs and Bob-type” exhaust tips were installed (named after the historic test driver Bob Wallace)

The restoration carried on to the bodywork which is now once again ‘Luci del Bosco’ (brown), teamed with a ‘Senape’ interior colourway, both of which had to be referenced against period-correct specifications.

“We are proud to have completed a restoration that returns this Miura SV to its original identity and its value over time, according to historical standards that only Lamborghini Polo Storico, as the official custodian of the brand’s heritage, is able to guarantee,” said Giuliano Cassataro, head of Lamborghini aftersales.

The V12 lineage of the Miura was continued by the Countach, Diablo, Murcielago, Reventon and now the Revuelto, the latter of which is a plug-in hybrid.