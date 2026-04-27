Ford has doubled down on its electric Mustang Cobra Jet project, with its latest 1640kW battery-powered dragster taking the crown as the world’s quickest EV on the drag strip.

At the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals in Charlotte, the new Ford Mustang Cobra Jet 2200 completed a quarter-mile (402m) run in just 6.87 seconds, reaching a trap speed of 222.36mph (357.85km/h).

In doing so, it beat its predecessor – the Cobra Jet 1800 – which had recorded a 7.623-second pass at 182.16mph (293.16km/h) in 2024, while the original Cobra Jet 1400 managed a time of 8.128 seconds in 2021.

However, the record for the world’s quickest production EV remains with the Rimac Nevera R, which can complete the quarter-mile in 7.90 seconds from its quad-motor, 1571kW electric powertrain.

The Mustang Cobra Jet 2200 is based on a Pro Mod-style chassis, with forced induction V8-powered versions still being significantly quicker, with the NHRA’s E/T record of 5.621 set by Jose Gonzalez in 2021, and highest trap speed of 261.22mph (420.39km/h) set by Erica Enders in 2019.

While the Rimac Nevera is all-wheel drive, the Mustang Cobra Jet 2200 puts its 1640kW to the ground through the rear wheels only, while its drive is sent through a similar transmission to its combustion siblings.

Ford hasn’t detailed what other changes have been made to the Cobra Jet from its 1800 to 2200 spec other than the power increase, though its body has also been updated to the current-generation ‘S650’ Mustang Dark Horse.

It is one of Ford’s many ‘electric demonstrators’, which includes the F-150 Lightning Switchgear, the Supervan 4.2 and Super Mustang Mach-E.