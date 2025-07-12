Rimac are no strangers to speed, and its new Nevera R is an even wilder electric vehicle designed to break records – something it did 24 times in a day.

The more sedate 1408kW Nevera famously set 23 speed records in quick succession back in 2023, but the new R – with its 1571kW powertrain – has gone one better, giving Rimac an even dozen.

Rimac’s most important new record is the fastest time to accelerate from zero to 400km/h, and then come to a full stop again. The Nevera R’s time of 25.79 seconds was not only 4.14 seconds faster than the standard Nevera, but also enough to dethrone the twin-turbo V8 Koenigsegg Jesko by 2.04 seconds.

Here’s some more headline numbers for you to get your head around. 0-100km/h in 1.72 seconds. 0-200km/h in 3.95 seconds. 0-300km/h in 7.89 seconds. 0-400km/h in 17.35 seconds.

From a standstill, the Nevera R will complete a quarter-mile (402m) pass in 7.90 seconds, while its top speed of 431.45km/h makes it the fastest EV ever.

Having recently lost its title as the fastest EV around the Nürburgring Nordschleife to the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra – an electric sedan from China – it’s likely Rimac will want to return to the Green Hell with the Nevera R. Not only is it faster in a straight line than its predecessor, it also has a higher-downforce body and stickier tyres.

“When we first introduced Nevera it almost seemed like the pinnacle of hypercar performance had been reached,” said Mate Rimac.

“In a single generation, we had created a performance jump that previously would have taken decades. But now, through relentless innovation, Nevera R goes even faster, while still maintaining much of the comfort and practicality that makes the Nevera a real, usable daily car. Breaking records is in our DNA, and we won’t stop here.”

Just 40 examples of the Nevera R are set to be built, priced from €2.3 million ($4.1 million). Rimac said production of the standard Nevera would be limited to 150 examples, however in mid-2024 not every vehicle had been sold.