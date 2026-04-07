You could be forgiven for thinking Lewis Hamilton would be limited in his extracurricular activities since joining Ferrari’s Formula 1 team, but the seven-time champion has shown no signs of slowing down his fast-paced life.

In a video posted to social media, titled ‘Tokyo Drift Vol. III’, Hamilton took to the famous Daikoku car meet in Yokohama to not only pose with some JDM hero cars, but also tear up the streets in his current company’s iconic supercar.

Behind the wheel of a Ferrari F40, Hamilton performed burnouts, donuts and drifts around parts of Tokyo, culminating in a photoshoot with the car and renowned automotive photographer Larry Chen in Daikoku.

At the end of the video after performing a series of donuts, Hamilton’s passenger is revealed to be Kim Kardashian, who has been strongly linked to be currently dating the F1 star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton)

Back to the cars, it’s not the first time Hamilton has linked up with an F40, having posed next to an example of the 1980s supercar in front of Enzo Ferrari’s house after starting with the Scuderia.

It’s also not the first time he’s uploaded footage of himself hooning in Tokyo, after he landed in hot water in November 2022 after posting a video of him driving a rented R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R, performing donuts in the all-wheel drive sports car.

Shortly after the video was uploaded, a company claiming to be the firm which loaned the Nissan to Hamilton said the car was taken without permission and driven in an illegal way.

Hamilton also famously ended up being fined by Victorian Police in 2010, after performing a burnout in St Kilda in a Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG prior to that year’s Australian Grand Prix.