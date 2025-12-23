When Marc Marquez won the 2025 MotoGP Championship in Suzuki, it ended a six-season drought for the Spaniard, who after multiple injuries and difficulties with Honda helped Ducati win another trophy.

To mark the occasion, Ducati has released the limited-edition Panigale V4 Márquez 2025

World Champion Replica, turning its rapid street bike into a fitting tribute to the nine-time Grand Prix motorcycle champion.

Limited to just 293 examples, each version of the Panigale V4 wears the Ducati Lenovo racing team livery which Marquez took to his seventh MotoGP brown, while also featuring the signature of its namesake on the fuel tank.

Because it can be ridden on the road, it’s fitted with an Alcantara seat and adjustable billet aluminium Rizoma foot pegs, while the top triple clamp and ignition-on dashboard animation display the bike’s unique number of the 293 built.

Other performance enhancements include a nine-disc dry clutch, five-spoke carbon fibre wheels, Ducati’s front brake Pro+ Brembo pack, an Akrapovic exhaust and GPS module for those wanting to take it to the track.

The 1103cc engine continues to produce 161kW and 122Nm, while the bike itself only weighs just under 185kg dry.

Ducati is yet to announce a price, however it’s expected to be well north of the $49,300 before on-road costs figure of the base Panigale V4 S in Australia. For context, the MM93 edition of the Panigale V2 is $6100 more than the bike upon which it’s based.