In a market dominated by utes, it’s a surprise that more brands don’t make tubbed vehicles for Australia, especially those which have car-like driving dynamics.

For years the likes of the Hyundai Santa Cruz (based on the Santa Fe) and the Ford Maverick (based on the Escape) have been off the table, while true single-cabs on car underpinnings effectively died with the Holden Commodore and Ford Falcon.

However, one Subaru dealer has teased what it would look like if the Japanese brand wanted to make the WRX unique, and it might have sparked wider interest in the process.

Subaru Narellan in Sydney’s south-west posted this single-cab WRX ute on social media, saying it had created a “one-of-a-kind car”… even if it’s only for the virtual world.

Unfortunately it’s just a photoshop job – albeit a good one – but already it has led to multiple viewers asking Subaru to bring the Brumby back, with the former ute riding high after starring in Travis Pastrana’s recent ‘Aussie Shred’ Gymkhana video.

It’s not the first time someone has made a WRX ute though. Mighty Car Mods in 2016 created a single-cab ute from a Bugeye Subaru Impreza WRX in a video with Roadkill, while in the US Smyth Kit Cars produces a kit to undertake the conversion.