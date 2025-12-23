The Ford Everest lineup has expanded once more, with the seven-seat SUV now getting a twin-turbo V6 petrol engine for the first time, but you have to live in the Middle East to buy one.

Built exclusively for that market, the Everest has adopted the twin-turbo 2.7-litre V6 petrol engine as found in the North American Ranger, Bronco and F-150, which is a slightly smaller version of the Ranger Raptor’s 3.0-litre V6.

Producing 265kW and 500Nm, it’s the most powerful version of the 2.7-litre EcoBoost engine Ford has made yet, though it’s down on the 563Nm output of the Bronco with the same V6.

For context, Australia’s Everest lineup is about to be reduced to just two turbo-diesel options: a bi-turbo 2.0-litre four-cylinder which makes 125kW and 405Nm, and a single-turbo 3.0-litre V6 developing 184kW and 600Nm.

It’s not the first petrol-powered Everest though, as some markets can get the SUV with a turbocharged 2.3-litre four-cylinder engine, shared with the likes of the Ranger PHEV and Mustang EcoBoost.

The Everest V6 petrol is essentially the modern Ford Territory Turbo, which was based on the Falcon and produced 245kW and 480Nm from its turbocharged 4.0-litre ‘Barra’ straight-six engine.

Like all Everests sold in Australia the new 2.7-litre petrol V6 version comes with Ford’s full-time four-wheel drive system, and retains a 10-speed automatic transmission.

There are no visual changes to the new petrol Everest, which is understood to be available in the existing Active, Sport, and Platinum grades, as well as the new-for-the-Middle East Tremor.

The debut of the Everest V6 petrol also reignites the possibility of an Everest Raptor, given the 2.7-litre engine and the 3.0-litre from the Ranger Raptor are virtually identical.

Both the Everest and Ranger are built on the Australian-engineered ‘T6’ platform, which is also shared with the Bronco, a car which too offers a Raptor variant.

In Australia, the Ranger Raptor produces 298kW and 583Nm, while it’s also fitted with off-road specific parts to place it in a class of its own.

Ford recently announced a number of running changes to the Everest for 2026.