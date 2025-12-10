Action sports hero Travis Pastrana and Hoonigan have released Gymkhana 2025: Aussie Shred – the latest in the long-standing automotive stunt video series.

The second iteration of the Gymkhana franchise to be released following the untimely death of founder Ken Block in 2023, Aussie Shred represents the first time one of the films took place in Australia.

Filming took place in Sydney, Broken Hill and even at Mount Panorama in the lead-up to this year’s Bathurst 1000, with a handful of Supercars stars – including 2024 champion Will Brown – making an appearance.

Elsewhere, Australian off-road racing legend Toby Price and YouTube automotive content creators Mighty Car Mods also feature, all involved in stunts surrounding Pastrana’s Subaru Brataroo 9500 Turbo – a highly modified version of the Brat (or Brumby) ute.

Powered by a turbocharged 2.0-litre flat-four boxer engine capable of producing 500kW and 922Nm, the Brat also features an all-wheel drive system and Rallycross-derived Sadev six-speed sequential transmission.

Its bespoke body is made from carbon fibre, and is wrapped in a livery incorporating Australia’s red dust and kangaroos, designed by Khyzyl Saleem who has previously worked on the TWR Supercat, as well as Pastrana’s previous Gymkhana Family Huckster.

The Brataroo also incorporates active aerodynamics, with its front wheel-arch vents and rear wings able to move to provide more or less downforce, features which were used multiple times throughout Aussie Shred.