Pastrana is on his first trip to Mount Panorama, with his appearance coinciding with the 2025 Bathurst 1000, Australia’s best-known car race.

As reported by our sister site Speedcafe, Pastrana has collaborated with the Supercars Championship to undertake a special filming project for Hoonigan, the lifestyle brand founded by the late Ken Block.

Images and photos from filming at McPhillamy Park show Pastrana driving a first-generation Subaru Brat – sold in Australia as the Brumby – which appears to be modified in the same vein as the ‘Family Huckster’ GL Wagon that featured in the 2022 gymkhana video ‘Vacation Shred’.

Its wide-body kit, massive roof vent and bar-mounted driving lights show that this is indeed no ordinary Brat. Like the Family Truckster and the Subaru WRX-based Airslayer, the Brat appears to incorporate active aerodynamics in the form of a rear wing on two moveable mounts.

A unique livery also incorporates a kangaroo motif, suggesting the Brat was built with its Australia trip in mind – no surprise given how popular utes are in the local new car market.

The GL Wagon is powered by a 640kW+ turbocharged 2.3-litre flat-four engine, with a rally-style all-wheel drive system and six-speed sequential transmission.

If the Brat features the same powertrain, that’ll make it more powerful than the V8 Supercars also seen filming with Pastrana, which includes the upcoming Toyota GR Supra, marking the first public appearance at a track for the 2026 contender.