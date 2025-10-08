Kia’s US division has announced the Soul won’t return for 2026, marking the end of the road globally for the ‘crossover’ SUV.

Launched in 2008, the Soul’s design was uniquely inspired by a boar wearing a backpack, and the exterior of early examples reflected this quirkiness.

The Soul was sold in Australia across two generations, landing here in 2009 before the second-generation model arrived in 2014, eventually departing showrooms in 2018.

Across its time in Australia, Kia sold just 3173 examples of the Soul locally, well and truly shy of the circa 1.5 million sold in the US, though the latter spanned three generations.

Most recently twinned under the skin with the more traditionally styled Kia Seltos and Hyundai Kona, the Soul has struggled for sales in the US, leading to its upcoming demise.

“The Soul was one of the cornerstones in Kia gaining a foothold in the United States and this one-of-a-kind vehicle – and the marketing supporting it – helped Kia move to where it resides today,” said Kia America vice president of sales Eric Watson said.

“Kia is steadily progressing towards its third consecutive annual sales record and all-time high market share, and that is possible thanks to the early success carved out by the Soul.

“We are proud of the legacy Soul will leave behind as it exits our lineup, but equally excited for the future of Kia’s expansive and award-winning utility vehicle lineup.”

An electric version of the Soul, called the Soul EV, was also sold in Europe up until last year.