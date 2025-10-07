Ever since the Hemi V8-powered Dodge Charger sedan and Challenger coupe left production, fans have demanded their return, but have so far been left waiting for any official word.

While Dodge parent Stellantis is still tight-lipped on the future, insiders have told Bloomberg a V8 muscle car – more likely the Charger than not – is set to join the brand’s upcoming lineup, adding to previous reports about its revival.

According to the insiders, Stellantis is soon expected to announce a further US$5 billion (A$7.55bn) injection to help its US brands, which consist of Dodge, Ram, Jeep and Chrysler. All have recently suffered sales setbacks due to product choices or a simple drop in market demand.

The publication reports the investment increase is off the back of new CEO Antonio Filosa reversing the perceived mistakes of his predecessor, Carlos Tavares, who massively cut costs across Stellantis’ North American division, which included killing off the Hemi V8.

This decision was overturned earlier this year, and the Hemi V8 is already leading a sales increase for the Ram 1500 pickup, while it’s also expected to be added to the Jeep Gladiator lineup in the near future.

A push towards electrified vehicles – both plug-in hybrids and full electric models – by Tavares has also been walked back, with Jeep recently cancelling its Gladiator 4xe PHEV, Ram scrapping plans for an EV 1500, and reports claiming the electric flagship Charger Daytona SRT Banshee has also been scrapped.

At present, the Charger is only sold as an EV and with a twin-turbo six-cylinder engine, however Dodge CEO Matt McAlear has disproved previous reports that the V8 won’t fit in the Charger.

“Don’t be surprised if it would fit,” McAlear told US media including Motor1 in August.

“That’s the beauty of this platform. Some can say we’re lucky, some can say we’re smart. We did not commit to one technology, one powertrain.

“A lot went into this platform from the beginning to be able to evolve over time and flex with consumer demand and changes in regulatory [policy].

“With the change in the administration, it’s no secret that we’re absolutely flexing into ICE production right now. But we are not walking away from the power, the performance, and the excitement that battery electric provides.”

It’s possible the Charger could regain multiple V8 options, including 5.7-litre and 6.4-litre naturally aspiration options, as well as the supercharged 6.2-litre ‘Hellcat’.